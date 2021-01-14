Steam MAUs hit astronomical 120 million in 2020, up 26% year-over-year
Steam had 120 million monthly active users in 2020, beating 2019's numbers by 25 million gamers (+26% year-over-year MAUs)
Published Thu, Jan 14 2021 2:31 PM CST
Steam's monthly active users for 2020 skyrocket thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns, and game sales are up a substantial 21% over last year.
Steam's MAUs surged to a massive 120 million in 2020, up 15 million players since 2019 and representing a sizable 26% year-over-year increase. DAUs, or daily active users, hit 62.6 million and Steam had a whopping 24.8 million gamers online at the same time during the year. COVID-19 is no doubt the major motivator for the user spike as more consumers stayed indoors and turned to gaming when quarantining and social distancing.
Steam's Monthly active players have risen nearly 80% from 2017 - 2020 as more gamers adopt PC hardware and buy into the ecosystem.
Other interesting tidbits from Steam's 2020 performance;
- Game sales were up 21.4% over 2019
- 50% more hours spent in-game compared to 2019
- +71% VR revenues with 104 million Steam VR sessions
- 46.6 million gamers used a controller
- Valve delivered an insane 25.2 exabytes of data in 2020, up more than 5
NEWS SOURCE:steamcommunity.com
