Steam MAUs hit astronomical 120 million in 2020, up 26% year-over-year

Steam's MAUs surged to a massive 120 million in 2020, up 15 million players since 2019 and representing a sizable 26% year-over-year increase. DAUs, or daily active users, hit 62.6 million and Steam had a whopping 24.8 million gamers online at the same time during the year. COVID-19 is no doubt the major motivator for the user spike as more consumers stayed indoors and turned to gaming when quarantining and social distancing.

Steam's Monthly active players have risen nearly 80% from 2017 - 2020 as more gamers adopt PC hardware and buy into the ecosystem.

Other interesting tidbits from Steam's 2020 performance;