All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Nintendo sold-in 1 million Switches in China, but that's not a lot

Nintendo has shipped 1 million Switch consoles in China, but this isn't really a lot compared to other worldwide regions.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 8:36 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Switch is slowly sparking sales in China, and shipments have reached 1 million units in the overseas region.

Nintendo sold-in 1 million Switches in China, but that's not a lot 353 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

China is a billon-dollar goldmine for the games industry, and every major player wants in on the revenues. Nintendo is one such player. Since being introduced in 2019, partner Tencent says the Switch has shipped 1 million units in China. beating out the PS4 and Xbox One in the region.

These might be impressive numbers for China, a market that typically restricts and thoroughly vets gaming content, but the sales don't stack up to other markets. Japanese consumers purchased 6.2 million Switch units in 2020 alone, and the Switch accounted for 87% of Japan's console sales. United States gamers purchased 6.92 million Switch consoles as of November 2020.

Nintendo sold-in 1 million Switches in China, but that's not a lot 64 | TweakTown.com

To date, the Switch has sold 68.3 million consoles worldwide. Q2'20 had the best second-quarter sales in Switch's history and propelled the console as the sixth best-selling Nintendo hardware ever.

Comparatively, China's numbers aren't massive. This is just the beginning of the Switch's introduction to the Chinese market though, and unit sales should pick up as Tencent and Nintendo make more consoles and games available in the region.

Nintendo sold-in 1 million Switches in China, but that's not a lot 56 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.