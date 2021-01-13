Nintendo sold-in 1 million Switches in China, but that's not a lot

Nintendo has shipped 1 million Switch consoles in China, but this isn't really a lot compared to other worldwide regions.

The Switch is slowly sparking sales in China, and shipments have reached 1 million units in the overseas region.

China is a billon-dollar goldmine for the games industry, and every major player wants in on the revenues. Nintendo is one such player. Since being introduced in 2019, partner Tencent says the Switch has shipped 1 million units in China. beating out the PS4 and Xbox One in the region.

These might be impressive numbers for China, a market that typically restricts and thoroughly vets gaming content, but the sales don't stack up to other markets. Japanese consumers purchased 6.2 million Switch units in 2020 alone, and the Switch accounted for 87% of Japan's console sales. United States gamers purchased 6.92 million Switch consoles as of November 2020.

To date, the Switch has sold 68.3 million consoles worldwide. Q2'20 had the best second-quarter sales in Switch's history and propelled the console as the sixth best-selling Nintendo hardware ever.

Comparatively, China's numbers aren't massive. This is just the beginning of the Switch's introduction to the Chinese market though, and unit sales should pick up as Tencent and Nintendo make more consoles and games available in the region.