EK steps into 2021 with active GPU backplate cooler for RTX 3080, 3090

EK now water cools both sides of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 (especially so with its 24GB of GDDR6X) and RTX 3080 graphics cards.

EK has just started off 2021 with such a great release in their new active GPU backplate cooling solution, which will now see NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards watercooled on both sides.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new EK active GPU backplate cooling solution seems to be used on NVIDIA's reference design RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, which are different to the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards as they have a single 12-pin PCIe power connector, and it's on a 45-degree angle.

EK is using two water blocks with one placed on each side of the graphics card, in what is a beautiful GPU sandwich of nerdy watercooling goodness. I'd love to see a pair of GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards with EK's new active GPU backplate cooling solution. Oh boy...

You can read more on EK's new active GPU backplate cooling solution on their website.