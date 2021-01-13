All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G: thin, light, fast with 5G

Lenovo announces its new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G, starts at $1899 with 5G, and Intel's latest 11th Gen Core i7 vPro CPU.

Published Wed, Jan 13 2021
Lenovo unveiled its new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G at the all-virtual CES 2021 this week, with the flagship ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G packing some serious heat under its skinny bones.

We have Intel's latest and greatest 11th Gen Core i7 vPro processors inside of the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G, with Lenovo getting that stamp of approval as the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G is Intel Evo certified. What this means is that Intel gives the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G a thumbs up for performance, features, and battery life.

Lenovo will let you customize the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, 5G connectivity, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. The new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G will start from $1899 and be available to purchase towards the end of January.

