ZOTAC teases new GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White, Twin Edge series cards

ZOTAC announces its new GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards in both the AMP White and Twin Edge series, starting at $329.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 5:46 AM CST
ZOTAC has just announced two new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, with the new RTX 3060 AMP White and RTX 3060 Twin Edge series graphics cards.

The new ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition looks just as it sounds -- white, with ZOTAC using its IceStorm 2.0 and FREEZE Fan Stop and Active Fan Control features with the card. We have a card that measures in at 231.9 mm or 9.13 inches long. There is a dual-fan cooler, and LED logo that gives the card a sleek, yet toned down look.

But it's the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge and Twin Edge OC that are a little more interesting, with a dual-slot design and thickness of just 8.8 inches. Nice and thin, but rocking that RTX 3060 power and 12GB GDDR6 memory with an overclocked GPU to boot.

We have 3 x 6mm copper heat pipes through the card, with dual 90mm and 11-blade fans that keep the card cool.

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards will be available starting in the second half of February 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

