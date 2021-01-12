GIGABYTE's new AORUS 17G gaming laptop: RTX 3080 GPU + 300Hz display!

GIGABYTE announces its new flagship AORUS 17G gaming laptop, packs 17.3-inch display up to 300Hz and GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its new flagship AORUS gaming laptop, the new AORUS 17G which is aimed at "hardcore gamers" that want the very, very best.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Inside, GIGABYTE's new AORUS 17G gaming laptop rocks a large 17.3-inch 1080p display that comes at up to an insane 300Hz. You'll get up to Intel's latest Core i7 H-series processors and NVIDIA's newly-announced GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

The new AORUS 17G is the new Ultimate Mobile Gaming Solution from GIGABYTE, but there is also the new AORUS 15G which has a 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS LCD... not as good as the AORUS 17G, but 1080p 240Hz is nothing to sneeze at. We have the same RTX 3080 mobile GPU, and up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H processor.

GIGABYTE starts things off inside of the AORUS 17G with 32GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, and Windows 10 Home Edition. There are plenty of connectivity options here, with 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x Mini DP 1.4, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and more.

The new GIGABYTE AORUS 17G gaming notebook starts from $2099 with pre-orders on Newegg available here.