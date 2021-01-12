Sony's new Airpeak drone can carry one of its DSLR Alpha cameras

Sony introduces its new Airpeak drone, its first-ever drone that is capable of carrying one of Sony's own DSLR Alpha cameras.

Sony teased its Airpeak last year, but now the company has just fully unveiled its first-ever drone at the all-virtual CES 2021 this week. Check out Sony's new Airpeak drone:

The new Airpeak is the smallest drone that is capable of mounting a full DSLR camera, with Sony saying that its Airpeak is "capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight" with the heavy DSLR camera attached. Sony isn't aiming at casual users with Airpeak, but more so professionals.

Sony President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida explained that its new Airpeak drone infuses both AI and robotics, which "enables video creators to explore new frontiers for visual expression". Sony adds that it already has a huge array of cameras ready for Airpeak, adding that with "Sony's Alpha camera, stable dynamic remote shooting is possible".

