All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Sony's new Airpeak drone can carry one of its DSLR Alpha cameras

Sony introduces its new Airpeak drone, its first-ever drone that is capable of carrying one of Sony's own DSLR Alpha cameras.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 4:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony teased its Airpeak last year, but now the company has just fully unveiled its first-ever drone at the all-virtual CES 2021 this week. Check out Sony's new Airpeak drone:

The new Airpeak is the smallest drone that is capable of mounting a full DSLR camera, with Sony saying that its Airpeak is "capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight" with the heavy DSLR camera attached. Sony isn't aiming at casual users with Airpeak, but more so professionals.

Sony President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida explained that its new Airpeak drone infuses both AI and robotics, which "enables video creators to explore new frontiers for visual expression". Sony adds that it already has a huge array of cameras ready for Airpeak, adding that with "Sony's Alpha camera, stable dynamic remote shooting is possible".

Sony's new Airpeak drone can carry one of its DSLR Alpha cameras 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
Sony's new Airpeak drone can carry one of its DSLR Alpha cameras 01 | TweakTown.comSony's new Airpeak drone can carry one of its DSLR Alpha cameras 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sony NEW Alpha 7S III (ILCE7SM3/B)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3498.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2021 at 4:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:provideocoalition.com, theverge.com, gizmodo.com.au

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.