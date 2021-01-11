All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Phison's new U18 controller brings 1.9GB/sec speeds to USB-C drives

Phison's new U18 UFD memory controller brings high-speed data transfers to USB-C flash drives for gaming & high-performance data.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 12:06 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 11 2021 1:29 PM CST
Phison's new U18 memory controller bring speeds of up to 1.9GB/sec reads and 1.7GB/sec writes to USB-C flash drives.

Phison's new U18 controller brings 1.9GB/sec speeds to USB-C drives
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Phison just revealed its new PS2251-18 (U18) native UFD memory controller that introduces higher-speeds via USB 3.2 Gen2x2. Phison's U18 taps USB 3.2 Gen2x2's 20Gbps by using both the 10Gbps data transmission and the other 10Gbps transmission for optional features like DisplayPort, giving max throughput available from the standard. The result is blistering-fast data speeds for high-performance data workloads and storage.

Phison's U18 controller is DRAM-less, is "15 times faster and more quiet than external HDDs," and supports up to 4TB of flash memory with speeds of 1.9GB/sec reads and 1.7GB/sec writes. It's also backwards compatible and features seamless compatibility with USB-C devices, and should complement next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X quite nicely.

  • Up to 4TB capacity in a small 26mm x 60mm PCBA footprint
  • Compatible with any device that have a USB Type-C connector (PCs, Mac, notebooks, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles)
  • Backwards compatible to USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 using a USB Type-A adapter
  • 15 times faster and more quiet compared to external HDDs
  • High sequential read and write performance
  • DRAM-less
  • Requires no bridge controller, reduces cost and complication of PCBA design
  • 56% more efficient compared to bridge-based USB external SSD
Phison's new U18 controller brings 1.9GB/sec speeds to USB-C drives 85 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:phison.com, anandtech.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

