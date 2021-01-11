Phison's new U18 controller brings 1.9GB/sec speeds to USB-C drives

Phison's new U18 UFD memory controller brings high-speed data transfers to USB-C flash drives for gaming & high-performance data.

Phison's new U18 memory controller bring speeds of up to 1.9GB/sec reads and 1.7GB/sec writes to USB-C flash drives.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Phison just revealed its new PS2251-18 (U18) native UFD memory controller that introduces higher-speeds via USB 3.2 Gen2x2. Phison's U18 taps USB 3.2 Gen2x2's 20Gbps by using both the 10Gbps data transmission and the other 10Gbps transmission for optional features like DisplayPort, giving max throughput available from the standard. The result is blistering-fast data speeds for high-performance data workloads and storage.

Phison's U18 controller is DRAM-less, is "15 times faster and more quiet than external HDDs," and supports up to 4TB of flash memory with speeds of 1.9GB/sec reads and 1.7GB/sec writes. It's also backwards compatible and features seamless compatibility with USB-C devices, and should complement next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X quite nicely.