This new AI-powered dog collar gives your dog its own 'voice'

Petpuls Lab unveil its new AI-powered dog collar at CES 2021, which detect if your dog is happy, anxious, angry, sad, or relaxed.

Petpuls Labs sure has unveiled something that feels like it's ripped right out of the future, or at least from Pixar's movie 'Up' -- a new AI-powered dog collar.

The new AI-powered dog collar uses Petpuls Labs' voice recognition technology in order to detect, and track 5 different emotional states of your dog. The AI-based dog collar will know if your dog is happy, anxious, angry, sad, or relaxed. We all know dogs love to sleep, so it will also act as a sleep tracker that gives you better insights into how you dog is sleeping, and how it might feel when it comes to its emotional, and physical well-being.

You just simply attach the silicon collar with the small AI-powered device installed into it, onto your dog and then pair it over Wi-FI to your smartphone through an iOS or Android app. The AI that the company has used uses an algorithm that determines the mood of your dog from a database of over 10,000 bark samples from over 50 breeds of dogs.

As your dog barks the AI-powered dog collar will continue to collect information, and become more accurate with its mood-detection AI magic. It's also IP54 water resistant, because we all know that dogs won't be keeping this clean, or will they be keeping them dry.

As for batter resistance, it will last 8-10 hours on a single charge which is a bigger disappointment -- you'll have to take it off your dog at least once a day, sometimes twice a day if you're out and about all day.

"The Petpuls smart collar consists of a small device attached to an eco-friendly, silicon collar which pairs via Wi-Fi to the accompanying iOS or Android app. Petpuls provides a comprehensive view of a dog's health enabling dog owners to provide proactive, personalized pet care".