HP's new business-focused laptop packs Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU

HP's new Elite Folio for 2021 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and 5G tech.

HP has just detailed its new Elite Folio laptop, powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor and focused towards business users with is unique leather styling.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside, HP is using the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There's also other Qualcomm tech inside, given that it uses the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem and X55 5G modem, so you're getting 5G connectivity with your new HP Elite Folio laptop.

But get this -- HP is offering up to 24.5 hours of battery life with its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 powered Elite Folio laptop, which is an incredible feat. HP is using a 13.3-inch 1080p display, with Wacom touch/pen input so you can get some notes written easily.

HP offers up some great privacy with the Elite Folio, with the 720p webcam seeing a built-in mechanical shutter while th ere's also HP's own in-house Sure View privacy screen technology.

There's no pricing just yet, while HP will have the new Elite Folio laptop available in February 2021.