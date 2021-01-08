Epic Games buys gaming's most-used data compression technology

Epic Games just made one of the most strategic and important acquisitions in the industry by buying RAD Game Tools/Oodle.

Epic Games now owns RAD Game Tools, the company behind some of the most-used game environment tools in the industry. RAD Game Tools includes Bink Video, proprietary file format tech that's been used in the industry for the past 21 years, along with Oodle data compression technology. Oodle's next-gen Kraken is the compression tech used in the PlayStation 5's I/O hardware and makes the higher 9GB/sec transfer rates possible on the PCIe 4.0 SSD. Oodle is used in countless games to reduce overall data footprint and compress high-res assets.

RAD will directly integrate its toolset into Unreal Engine, but has no plans to make its tools exclusive to Unreal Engine projects.