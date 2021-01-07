MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop packs GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics

MSI is the first out of the gate to officially list NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series GPU for its new laptops, with the introduction of its new GF65 Thin series gaming notebook.

The new MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 -- a product NVIDIA hasn't announced just yet. MSI will be offering the new GF65 Thin gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

We should expect MSI to be aiming this at gamers who want to spend under $1500 on a new gaming laptop, powered by the new GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card and 1080p 144Hz display it should be perfect. MSI will be detailing the new GF65 Thin gaming laptop on January 13.