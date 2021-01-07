All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop packs GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics

MSI's new GF65 Thin gaming laptop rocks NVIDIA's as-yet-announced GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 9:16 PM CST
MSI is the first out of the gate to officially list NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series GPU for its new laptops, with the introduction of its new GF65 Thin series gaming notebook.

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop packs GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 -- a product NVIDIA hasn't announced just yet. MSI will be offering the new GF65 Thin gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM.

We should expect MSI to be aiming this at gamers who want to spend under $1500 on a new gaming laptop, powered by the new GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card and 1080p 144Hz display it should be perfect. MSI will be detailing the new GF65 Thin gaming laptop on January 13.

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop packs GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics 02 | TweakTown.comMSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop packs GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

