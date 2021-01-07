All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
HDMI 2.1 cables with 4K 120Hz, 8K 60Hz support flood into the market

You should be able to find many more Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cables in the market, ready for 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz TVs.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 12:47 AM CST
If you're in the market for a new super-awesome 4K 120Hz gaming TV or monster 8K 60Hz TV then you're going to need a good quality HDMI 2.1 cable -- and now, that's something that'll be easier to buy moving forward.

Rob Tobias, CEO and president of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) explains: "It's exciting to see so many new products available with these new features. And with the launch of the latest gaming consoles, consumers can now enjoy a thrilling HDMI 2.1 end-to-end experience with consoles, AVR's, cables, TVs and monitors. With shipments of HDMI products reaching almost 10 billion since it launched in 2002, HDMI technology continues to be the universal interface for consumer electronics products".

HDMI 2.1 houses many technologies that make it the new enthusiast standard, offering not just 4K120 and 8K60 support but features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT).

David Glen of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and President of the HDMI Forum said: "The HDMI Forum didn't rest after releasing the 2.1 specification and 2020 was one of its busiest years ever. We launched the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program (UHS Program) and now these UHS Cables are available in the market to enable full the 48 Gbps performance of HDMI 2.1. We also released the Compliance Test Specification for Active Cables, and end-users will shortly be able to purchase Active Optical Cables that support longer length installations, an important step in completing the HDMI 2.1 ecosystem".

You should find it easier to buy HDMI 2.1 cables going forward, I know I have as I had to get a few for my new LG OLED TV -- much easier to find than a few months ago now (even here in Australia).

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

