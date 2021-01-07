HDMI 2.1 cables with 4K 120Hz, 8K 60Hz support flood into the market

You should be able to find many more Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cables in the market, ready for 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz TVs.

If you're in the market for a new super-awesome 4K 120Hz gaming TV or monster 8K 60Hz TV then you're going to need a good quality HDMI 2.1 cable -- and now, that's something that'll be easier to buy moving forward.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Rob Tobias, CEO and president of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) explains: "It's exciting to see so many new products available with these new features. And with the launch of the latest gaming consoles, consumers can now enjoy a thrilling HDMI 2.1 end-to-end experience with consoles, AVR's, cables, TVs and monitors. With shipments of HDMI products reaching almost 10 billion since it launched in 2002, HDMI technology continues to be the universal interface for consumer electronics products".

HDMI 2.1 houses many technologies that make it the new enthusiast standard, offering not just 4K120 and 8K60 support but features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT).

David Glen of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and President of the HDMI Forum said: "The HDMI Forum didn't rest after releasing the 2.1 specification and 2020 was one of its busiest years ever. We launched the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program (UHS Program) and now these UHS Cables are available in the market to enable full the 48 Gbps performance of HDMI 2.1. We also released the Compliance Test Specification for Active Cables, and end-users will shortly be able to purchase Active Optical Cables that support longer length installations, an important step in completing the HDMI 2.1 ecosystem".

You should find it easier to buy HDMI 2.1 cables going forward, I know I have as I had to get a few for my new LG OLED TV -- much easier to find than a few months ago now (even here in Australia).