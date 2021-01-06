Roku had 51.2 million active user accounts in 2020

Roku had a huge year in 2020 with 51 million active user accounts, and streaming an insane 58 billion hours of content in 2020.

Roku is celebrating the beginning of 2021 with its gigantic and record year in 2020 -- boasting 50+ million active accounts and an insane 58.7 billion streaming hours in 2020.

The company took to its own blog where it said that they're announcing "announced preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, of 51.2 million active accounts - up by approximately 14 million accounts in 2020. Additionally, viewers streamed an estimated 17 billion hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year".

Better yet, the company is celebrating the milestone by giving away 50 Roku Ultras -- you can enter that by checking out Roku's 50+ Million sweepstakes page. Below, I've got a huge Infographic that detail's Roku and its journey up to 50+ million active users.