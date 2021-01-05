All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dell's new 40-inch 5K curved ultrawide: 5120 x 2160 that costs $2100

Dell launches the first 40-inch curved ultrawide monitor, packs 5120 x 2160 resolution -- 90W charging over Thunderbolt 3, too.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 11:48 PM CST
Dell has just announced its new UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD display (U4021QW) which packs a 5K panel that outputs 5120 x 2160 onto its 40-inch IPS panel.

Dell's new 40-inch 5K curved ultrawide: 5120 x 2160 that costs $2100
Dell says that its new U4021QW monitor "offers wide color coverage and excellent color performance", with a 5ms response time, and 60Hz refresh rate. Dell includes 2 x 9W built-in speakers, and plenty of connectivity to keep even the busiest content creator port happy.

We're talking about 1 x DP 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-PD @ up to 90W), 1 x USB Type-B upstream port, 1 x USB Type-C downstream port (with USB 3.2 Gen2 charging @ 15W). Not only that, but we have 4 x super speed USB Type-A 10Gbps ports, 1 x super-speed USB Type-A 10Gbps (with BC1.2 charging @ 2A), a 3.5mm hack and even a damn Ethernet RJ45 port.

Dell's new 40-inch 5K curved ultrawide

Dell will have its new U4021QW will cost $2100 and be released on January 28, 2021.

