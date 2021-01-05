Save your PS5 DualSense controller's battery life with this easy trick

Don't forget to do this while binge watching Netflix or Disney+ on your PlayStation 5, or else your DualSense will drain faster.

The PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller has a beefy 1560mAh battery, but it can be needlessly drained when you're streaming movies and shows. This quick trick will help preserve the battery life.

Just like the DualShock 4, the PS5's DualSense controller can quickly be turned off by holding down the PS button for 10 seconds. This is a nice quick feature that ensures the battery isn't being wasted while idling.

Now you can sometimes avoid turning the controller off through the new menu UI to turn off your controller manually each time. Oddly enough, certain apps won't auto resume playing after the controller is turned off with the button press method, so you still have to jump in and turn it off through the menus.

This is just one of the few oversights Sony has made with the PS5 (others include quality-of-life adjustments like including a storage tab in the Control Center quick menu).

Although the DualSense does have a bigger battery, the controller's new advanced haptic feedback system draws more power over time, especially that utilize more of the rumble tech like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Luckily the lightbar turns off when you're playing games.

Gamers can also hold down the mic button to mute all audio.

