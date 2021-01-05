All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Crytek is hiring new staff for its next-gen AAA sandbox game

Crytek is looking for new staff for its unannounced AAA project, new job listing asking for someone with 'sandbox' game experience.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 8:40 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Well, Crytek has let the cat out of the bag when it comes to its new unannounced AAA game, which seems to be a sandbox game given its new job listings out in the wild.

Crytek is hiring new staff for its next-gen AAA sandbox game 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Crytek is looking for a new Game Director and Lead Game Designer for its unannounced AAA project, with the developer looking for someone who has years of experience in game design and has had a (preferably) FPS game that has sold over 1 million copies.

The developer is looking for someone with "sandbox" game experience, so we could see a totally next-gen FPS in a sandbox experience. Sounds interesting if Crytek can drive those graphics up through the roof, but we have no idea what to expect. Could it be Crysis related? Who knows... maybe?

Buy at Amazon

Crysis: Legion Kindle Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2021 at 2:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamerant.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.