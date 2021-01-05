Crytek is hiring new staff for its next-gen AAA sandbox game

Crytek is looking for new staff for its unannounced AAA project, new job listing asking for someone with 'sandbox' game experience.

Well, Crytek has let the cat out of the bag when it comes to its new unannounced AAA game, which seems to be a sandbox game given its new job listings out in the wild.

Crytek is looking for a new Game Director and Lead Game Designer for its unannounced AAA project, with the developer looking for someone who has years of experience in game design and has had a (preferably) FPS game that has sold over 1 million copies.

The developer is looking for someone with "sandbox" game experience, so we could see a totally next-gen FPS in a sandbox experience. Sounds interesting if Crytek can drive those graphics up through the roof, but we have no idea what to expect. Could it be Crysis related? Who knows... maybe?