Samsung is ready to intro 10 new OLED laptops displays in 2021

Samsung will have 10 new OLED displays for laptops, ranging between 13.3-inch and 16-inch panels, 15.6-inch 1080p OLED in February.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 8:10 PM CST
Samsung will be unleashing no less than 10 new OLED laptop displays in 2021, announcing it will kick off mass production of new OLED displays for laptops in February.

Starting in February 2021, Samsung will have a new 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display for the first time. This will see OLED display technology offered in the 1080p laptop range, and in the mainstream 15.6-inch size. It's nice to see OLED technology offered to a larger market, as an OLED owner and enthusiast myself.

Samsung has mighty claims for its OLED technology, with up to 10 times higher response times over LCD displays -- hello gaming. Image quality will be off-the-charts better than LCD in VA or IPS, don't worry about that -- OLED is amazing, so if you see one of these new Samsung displays in a laptop somewhere, stop and take a look!

Samsung boasts sunlight visibility for its new OLED laptop displays, cinematic color, and contrast ratios of over 1,000,000:1.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

