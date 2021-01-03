Check out this Tesla Full Self-Driving beta test drive from SF to LA

Someone used the latest build of Tesla's Autopilot FSD Beta to drive their car from SF to LA without a single intervention.

Tesla might have its Autopilot Full Self-Driving (FSD) in beta but that doesn't mean people aren't trying it out... with one Tesla EV owner taking their FSD-capable Model 3 vehicle and driving from SF to LA without a single intervention.

This is the first video that I've seen with a full trip using the Full Self-Driving (FSD) ability, without making any adjustments or human-intervention. The only time the owner puts his hands-on the wheel, is when he explains: "there was one tiny intervention where a giant piece of debris on the road popped up suddenly after a car moved out of the way. To be cautious I couldn't wait to see if FSD would avoid it and had to make sure to move over myself. But besides that one second of grabbing the steering wheel, there were no interventions from start to destination".

You can read more about his adventures, and watch the full 15-minute video (sped up of course) here.