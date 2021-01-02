GIGABYTE updates AORUS RTX 3080 Master, adds 3rd 8-pin PCIe connector

GIGABYTE has just silently made some changes to its new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, a new AORUS Master variant of the card. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new AORUS RTX 3080 Master has been modified from using 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The new revision now has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors but it might use the same board design as the AORUS XTREME version which rocks triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

What can do you do with more power? GIGABYTE could be increasing the TGP for this model up from the dual 8-pin PCIe connectors + PCIe socket offering 375W up to 400W+ with a good enough design. As for the GPU frequency, we're looking at 1845MHz boost GPU clocks which is an out-of-the-box overclock of just under 8%.