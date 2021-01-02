All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE updates AORUS RTX 3080 Master, adds 3rd 8-pin PCIe connector

GIGABYTE's second revision of the AORUS RTX 3080 Master graphics card is that it received a 3rd 8-pin PCIe power connector.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 2 2021 9:44 PM CST
GIGABYTE has just silently made some changes to its new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, a new AORUS Master variant of the card. Check it out:

GIGABYTE updates AORUS RTX 3080 Master, adds 3rd 8-pin PCIe connector 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new AORUS RTX 3080 Master has been modified from using 2 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The new revision now has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors but it might use the same board design as the AORUS XTREME version which rocks triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

What can do you do with more power? GIGABYTE could be increasing the TGP for this model up from the dual 8-pin PCIe connectors + PCIe socket offering 375W up to 400W+ with a good enough design. As for the GPU frequency, we're looking at 1845MHz boost GPU clocks which is an out-of-the-box overclock of just under 8%.

GIGABYTE updates AORUS RTX 3080 Master, adds 3rd 8-pin PCIe connector 02 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE updates AORUS RTX 3080 Master, adds 3rd 8-pin PCIe connector 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

