ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA15 GA503QS packs RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM?!

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop packs Zen 3-based AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU (8C/16T) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB VRAM.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 10:16 PM CST
ASUS is preparing its next-gen ROG Zephyrus GA15 GA503QS gaming laptop which packs the Zen 3-based AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor (which should be an 8-core, 16-thread model).

ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA15 GA503QS packs RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM?! 01 | TweakTown.com
Inside, the Ryzen 7 5800HS processor will be joined by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with something very interesting: 16GB of VRAM. If it does indeed pack 16GB of GDDR6, the ROG Zephyrus GA15 GA503QS will be one of the first laptops to pack a GPU with 16GB of VRAM.

We should expect the full-fat GA102 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores, which means it has more CUDA cores than the desktop GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The GeForce RTX 3080 inside of the ROG Zephyrus GA15 GA503QS is on a 256-bit memory bus with its memory expected to be at least 14Gbps, meaning we should have 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA15 GA503QS packs RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRAM?! 02 | TweakTown.com

As for price, it is listed on Amazon China for 14,862 RMB which converts to around $2270. There's no details on ETA at this point in time.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, notebookcheck.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

