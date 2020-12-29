This Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle collection is worth 2 million eddies

This Cyberpunk 2077 player grinds 2 million eddies & collects every buyable car in the game, from the Quadra to the Aerondight S9.

Redditor Cooliomendez88 has purchased all of the buyable vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 and made quite the collection of cool sci-fi cars and bikes.

Someone's finally done it. One dedicated gamer has spent lots of hours grinding out millions of eddies to buy up all of the purchasable vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. The collection ranges from the derpy Makigai MaiMai P126 economy car all the way to the ultra-expensive 225,000 eddie Rayfield Aerondight S9 Guinevere supercar. All in all the cars are worth a wallet-smashing 2 million eddies.

Racking up those eddies took quite a bit of effort. Cooliomendez88 says he completed every side mission in the game and all of the NCPD Scanner Hustles...and even that wasn't enough to fund the extravagant collection.

