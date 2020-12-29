All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle collection is worth 2 million eddies

This Cyberpunk 2077 player grinds 2 million eddies & collects every buyable car in the game, from the Quadra to the Aerondight S9.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 5:31 PM CST
Redditor Cooliomendez88 has purchased all of the buyable vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 and made quite the collection of cool sci-fi cars and bikes.

Someone's finally done it. One dedicated gamer has spent lots of hours grinding out millions of eddies to buy up all of the purchasable vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. The collection ranges from the derpy Makigai MaiMai P126 economy car all the way to the ultra-expensive 225,000 eddie Rayfield Aerondight S9 Guinevere supercar. All in all the cars are worth a wallet-smashing 2 million eddies.

Racking up those eddies took quite a bit of effort. Cooliomendez88 says he completed every side mission in the game and all of the NCPD Scanner Hustles...and even that wasn't enough to fund the extravagant collection.

Keep track of what vehicles you own with this handy Cyberpunk 2077 checklist.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

