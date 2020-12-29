All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG STRIX laptop in 2021: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU + RTX 3080 GPU

ASUS ROG STRIX 2021 laptops will rock up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, up to GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and 2K 165Hz display technology.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 9:01 PM CST
ASUS is preparing for a big year in ROG STRIX gaming laptops it seems, with AMD's new Ryzen 9 5900HX processor to be offered -- as well as NVIDIA's new stack of Ampere GPUs.

ASUS ROG STRIX laptop in 2021: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU + RTX 3080 GPU 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG STRIX gaming laptops will be configured with high-end GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, or a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti -- and for the first time it'll be joined with a high-end AMD CPU. Intel won't be launching it's new Tiger Lake-H 8-core CPUs for another few months at least, so AMD's high-end Ryzen 9 5900HX will just have to do (and it's not like that's a bad thing at all).

ASUS will be offering up a 2560 x 1440 (2K) display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate -- a perfect compromise between a resolution too lacking (1080p) and a resolution that requires too much grunt for a laptop (4K).

ASUS ROG STRIX laptop in 2021: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU + RTX 3080 GPU 03 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG STRIX laptop in 2021: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU + RTX 3080 GPU 06 | TweakTown.com

We should expect more news of ASUS and its new ROG STRIX gaming laptops at CES 2021 in the early New Year.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ithome.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

