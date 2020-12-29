All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG's new 8K QNED TVs debut in 2021 with mini LED technology

LG already dominates with OLED TVs and is now debuting a new 8K QNED TV to its lineup in 2021 using mini LED technology.

Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 10:29 PM CST
LG currently dominates with its flagship OLED technology but the company will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV -- debuting as its top-of-the-line flagship LG 2021 premium LCD TV lineup.

The company is teasing the infusion of technologies in its new QNED Mini LED TV family that has 10 different models in both 4K and 8K panels and sizes ranging all the way up to a huge 86 inch. We will see quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source.

LG explains that "brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions". LG's innovative Mini LED back-lighting "comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in excellent HDR image quality with outstanding contrast and blacks, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy. For stunningly life-like images that seem to shed the confines of the screen and enter the user's space, it's not hard to see why LG QNED Mini LED is the new LCD TV to beat".

Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG's Home Entertainment Company explains: "Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice".

"These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

