LG's new refrigerators can be opened with just your voice

LG's new 2021 family of InstaView fridges can be opened with a voice command, would be handy if you have groceries in your hands.

LG has just announced its new 2021 line of InstaView fridges, which can be opened with just your voice -- perfect if you've got your hands filled with groceries.

LG is going all-in with COVID-fueled features like voice control to open the doors on your fridge as to mind the touches you would make hundreds of times per week with a family opening and closing the fridge everyday. You've got regular voice features like Amazon Dash replenishment, checking the ice and water dispensers, and more.

You've even got UV light-based disinfection for the water dispenser taps, with LG also saying there's a 23% larger glass panel for the slick InstaView knock-to-look inside of your fridge.

There's no pricing or ETA just yet, but we should expect them hopefully at CES 2021 which is right around the corner.