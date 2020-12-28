All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG's new refrigerators can be opened with just your voice

LG's new 2021 family of InstaView fridges can be opened with a voice command, would be handy if you have groceries in your hands.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 11:06 PM CST
LG has just announced its new 2021 line of InstaView fridges, which can be opened with just your voice -- perfect if you've got your hands filled with groceries.

LG's new refrigerators can be opened with just your voice 01 | TweakTown.com

LG is going all-in with COVID-fueled features like voice control to open the doors on your fridge as to mind the touches you would make hundreds of times per week with a family opening and closing the fridge everyday. You've got regular voice features like Amazon Dash replenishment, checking the ice and water dispensers, and more.

You've even got UV light-based disinfection for the water dispenser taps, with LG also saying there's a 23% larger glass panel for the slick InstaView knock-to-look inside of your fridge.

There's no pricing or ETA just yet, but we should expect them hopefully at CES 2021 which is right around the corner.

NEWS SOURCE:lgnewsroom.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

