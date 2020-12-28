All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Remember Titan Quest? THQ Nordic is teasing a sequel to the ARPG

THQ Nordic is teasing a sequel to the old school PC action RPG Titan Quest, and it could feature native four-player co-op play.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 5:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Titan Quest 2 could be in development at THQ Nordic, but exact details are sparse.

Remember Titan Quest? THQ Nordic is teasing a sequel to the ARPG 12 | TweakTown.com

Today Handy Games, a dev team subsidiary of THQ Nordic, shared an interesting Twitter post that has the exact same gladiator artwork as the newer Titan Quest re-release. The post teases a 2021 release date and shows four heroes this time and strongly indicates a new game is in the works--or possible a new expansion.

There's no info on Handy Games' website, and the job listings don't give any clues...but we don't exactly need them, do we? THQ Nordic owns the rights to Titan Quest and actually re-released the game on modern platforms like the PS4, Switch, and Xbox One in 2018, followed by an expansion.

Buy at Amazon

Titan Quest: Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/28/2020 at 5:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.