All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Yes, Halo Infinite is still releasing on last-gen Xbox One consoles

Halo Infinite is still coming to base Xbox One last-gen consoles as 343 Industries squashes a new rumor that has gamers buzzing.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 25 2020 4:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

343i reconfirms Halo Infinite will release on weaker, last-gen Xbox One consoles and won't be an Xbox Series X and Series X exclusive.

Yes, Halo Infinite is still releasing on last-gen Xbox One consoles 19 | TweakTown.com

No matter how much you might want it, Halo Infinite isn't skipping Xbox One consoles. UI lead Chad Mirshak's LinkedIn profile triggered lots of rumors when it didn't mention Xbox One as one of the game's target platforms.

This was a mistake, and Mirshak's LinkedIn profile has since been fixed to include Xbox One platforms.. Microsoft confirms to The Verge's Tom Warren that Halo Infinite is still planned for the Xbox One family of systems, which includes the base 2013 model, the Xbox One S, and the powerful Xbox One X.

The move makes a lot of sense sales-wise. Microsoft is mostly focused on maximizing revenue streams of its games, and a big part of that is widespread availability, Releasing the game on base Xbox One hardware is a good move simply because those are the systems most people own.

The Xbox Series X and Series S userbases will fill out throughout 2021, but it'll take time especially with limited stock. Releasing Infinite on Xbox One, PC, and newer consoles offers lots of pathways for microtransactions, engagement, and full game sales.

Buy at Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.93
$12.97$15.69-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/25/2020 at 4:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.