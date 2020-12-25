Yes, Halo Infinite is still releasing on last-gen Xbox One consoles

Halo Infinite is still coming to base Xbox One last-gen consoles as 343 Industries squashes a new rumor that has gamers buzzing.

343i reconfirms Halo Infinite will release on weaker, last-gen Xbox One consoles and won't be an Xbox Series X and Series X exclusive.

No matter how much you might want it, Halo Infinite isn't skipping Xbox One consoles. UI lead Chad Mirshak's LinkedIn profile triggered lots of rumors when it didn't mention Xbox One as one of the game's target platforms.

This was a mistake, and Mirshak's LinkedIn profile has since been fixed to include Xbox One platforms.. Microsoft confirms to The Verge's Tom Warren that Halo Infinite is still planned for the Xbox One family of systems, which includes the base 2013 model, the Xbox One S, and the powerful Xbox One X.

The move makes a lot of sense sales-wise. Microsoft is mostly focused on maximizing revenue streams of its games, and a big part of that is widespread availability, Releasing the game on base Xbox One hardware is a good move simply because those are the systems most people own.

The Xbox Series X and Series S userbases will fill out throughout 2021, but it'll take time especially with limited stock. Releasing Infinite on Xbox One, PC, and newer consoles offers lots of pathways for microtransactions, engagement, and full game sales.