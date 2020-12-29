Next-gen Series X/S Fable reboot should have an awesome storyline

Control's narrative lead writer Anna Megill is penning the storyline for Microsoft's new Fable reboot. How will it turn out?

Control lead writer Anna Megill is also writing the new Fable reboot, so things could get pretty interesting.

A new Fable game is in development from Playground Games, and there's a few things we should expect from it. First, it'll be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and Series S next-gen console platform, so native 4K graphics, ultra-fast loading, and more vibrant, expansive worlds are probably a given. Second, the game could have a rather quirky and irreverent storyline infused with myth and legend.

Not much is known about the new Fable's storyline, but we do know Control writer Anna Megill is a lead writer on the project. This is a pretty exciting prospect. As seen in Remedy's excellent game Control, Megill brings a unique supernatural vision to her work. We're not exactly sure how this will fold into Fable's mythos. The series is known for its wacky humor and Princess Bride-style antics, and there's also an undercurrent of fairy-tale Arthurian magic too.

Control's storyline was a major reason it was chosen as our 2019 game of the year, and I absolutely adore the weird Twilight Zone meets Twin Peaks weirdness that permeates the game. Remedy's game was co-written by Sam Lake, so Fable may not get as weird and as dark as Control, but we should expect some interesting twists and turns nonetheless.