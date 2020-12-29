All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Next-gen Series X/S Fable reboot should have an awesome storyline

Control's narrative lead writer Anna Megill is penning the storyline for Microsoft's new Fable reboot. How will it turn out?

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 1:47 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Control lead writer Anna Megill is also writing the new Fable reboot, so things could get pretty interesting.

A new Fable game is in development from Playground Games, and there's a few things we should expect from it. First, it'll be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and Series S next-gen console platform, so native 4K graphics, ultra-fast loading, and more vibrant, expansive worlds are probably a given. Second, the game could have a rather quirky and irreverent storyline infused with myth and legend.

Not much is known about the new Fable's storyline, but we do know Control writer Anna Megill is a lead writer on the project. This is a pretty exciting prospect. As seen in Remedy's excellent game Control, Megill brings a unique supernatural vision to her work. We're not exactly sure how this will fold into Fable's mythos. The series is known for its wacky humor and Princess Bride-style antics, and there's also an undercurrent of fairy-tale Arthurian magic too.

Control's storyline was a major reason it was chosen as our 2019 game of the year, and I absolutely adore the weird Twilight Zone meets Twin Peaks weirdness that permeates the game. Remedy's game was co-written by Sam Lake, so Fable may not get as weird and as dark as Control, but we should expect some interesting twists and turns nonetheless.

Next-gen Series X/S Fable reboot should have an awesome storyline 46 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Fable III - Xbox 360

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.71
$19.71$9.99$19.71
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2020 at 1:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.