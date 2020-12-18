Patriots Viper Steel RGB Memory have five addressable lighting zones

Patriot's new Viper Steel RGB memory features five RGB lighting zones and is available kits with capacities from 8GB to 64GB.

Viper Gaming by Patriot released a new series of Viper Steel memory, which now features RGB illumination. The new memory modules are optimized for the latest Intel and AMD platforms. They're also compatible with all major motherboard RBG solutions.

Viper Gaming's new Viper Steel RGB memory modules come in two speeds and a variety of capacities. Patriot's new memory modules are available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacities, and the company offers the modules individually or in dual channel kits with two sticks. Each retail configuration is available in 3200MHz or 3600MHz variants.

Patriot said the new Viper Steel RGB memory modules feature aluminum heat spreaders with black pearlescent paint and scratch-proof finish. The heat shield includes an embedded diffused lightbar, which illuminates with five individually addressable lighting zones.

"We're thrilled to launch our popular demand of VIPER STEEL RGB PERFORMANCE MEMORY for those enthusiasts who are obsessed with maximizing hardware performance," said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of Patriot and Viper Gaming.

Patriot said that the Viper Steel RGB modules are hand-tested in the latest Intel and AMD platforms before leaving the factory to ensure optimized compatibility for any system. Viper Steel RGB memory is also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RTB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync RGB software control systems.

Viper Gaming by Patriot's Viper Steel RGB memory is available now from Patriot's retail partners. The kits range in price from $79 for a pair of 8GB 3200MHz sticks to $333 for a couple of 32GB sticks.