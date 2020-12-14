All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Update: It's Back! YouTube, Gmail outage worldwide right now

YouTube is down worldwide it seems -- with Google's video-sharing site being effected by what seems to be a huge outage.

Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 6:14 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Dec 14 2020 6:35 AM CST
  • Update #4: Aaaaand it's back".
  • Update #3: Another friend posted on my social media and said using Incognito Mode doesn't work, it errors with "couldn't find your Google account. Thanks George!".
  • Update #2: A friend of mine private messaged me and said he heard if you used Incognito Mode, that YouTube worked -- I tested it and yes that is correct. Same for Drive, Gmail, and a few other Google services I checked as I updated this news. Weird. Thanks Steve!
  • Update #1: I've just gone and checked more of my Google services (I use so many of them for my work here at TweakTown) and they're down. I do all of my benchmark charts through Google Sheets and it is toast right now, and I use Gmail for all of my email needs -- and it is down. Damn.

I'm working late tonight here in Australia and went to visit YouTube to look at something and realized it was down, I posted on my social media and a few friends from around the world quickly replied and confirmed the news.

YouTube is down right now and after some very quick digging while I was getting this article ready that Gmail, Google Drive, and other Google services are all down right now. Google hasn't explained what is going on, but I hope they're getting right onto it -- millions of people are going to be waking to this in the US right now.

I'll update the article once we have more news.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

