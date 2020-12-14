Update: It's Back! YouTube, Gmail outage worldwide right now
YouTube is down worldwide it seems -- with Google's video-sharing site being effected by what seems to be a huge outage.
@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 6:14 AM CST | Updated Mon, Dec 14 2020 6:35 AM CST
- Update #4: Aaaaand it's back".
- Update #3: Another friend posted on my social media and said using Incognito Mode doesn't work, it errors with "couldn't find your Google account. Thanks George!".
- Update #2: A friend of mine private messaged me and said he heard if you used Incognito Mode, that YouTube worked -- I tested it and yes that is correct. Same for Drive, Gmail, and a few other Google services I checked as I updated this news. Weird. Thanks Steve!
- Update #1: I've just gone and checked more of my Google services (I use so many of them for my work here at TweakTown) and they're down. I do all of my benchmark charts through Google Sheets and it is toast right now, and I use Gmail for all of my email needs -- and it is down. Damn.
I'm working late tonight here in Australia and went to visit YouTube to look at something and realized it was down, I posted on my social media and a few friends from around the world quickly replied and confirmed the news.
YouTube is down right now and after some very quick digging while I was getting this article ready that Gmail, Google Drive, and other Google services are all down right now. Google hasn't explained what is going on, but I hope they're getting right onto it -- millions of people are going to be waking to this in the US right now.
I'll update the article once we have more news.
Newsletter Subscription
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: CDPR promises to fix Cyberpunk 2077's awful perf on PS4, Xbox One
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 comparison: E3 2018 versus 2020 release