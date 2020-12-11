All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Oculus quietly dropped the price for Rift S, now $299

Oculus dropped the price of the Rift S VR headset by $100. Now you can get Facebook's last PC VR headset for under $300.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Dec 11 2020 7:01 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oculus has quietly dropped the price of its last PC VR headset. The Rift S is now $100 off, bringing it down to $299 for the headset with Touch controllers.

Oculus quietly dropped the price for Rift S, now 9 0004 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Oculus revealed the Oculus Quest 2 in September. Alongside the new headset, the company announced that it would be stepping away from developing dedicated PC VR headsets in favor of its hybrid approach with Oculus Link on Quest. Oculus also announced that the days were numbered for Rift S, with planned end-of-life for spring next year.

Leading up to the holidays, through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Oculus didn't bother to discount the Rift S headset. Instead, focussing primarily on the Quest 2 to drive sales for the Oculus platform. Now, with the Quest 2 sold out in most places, it seems Oculus is making a last-ditch effort to sell more hardware before the holiday shopping season ends.

Oculus quietly dropped the price for Rift S, now $299 02 | TweakTown.com

You won't find an announcement on the Oculus blog, nor has the company said anything on its social media platforms, but if you try to buy a Rift S right now, you'll be greeted with a cool $100 off the regular price. We've seen the discount on Oculus.com, Amazon.com, and Bestbuy.com.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$399.00$399.00$397.34
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2020 at 6:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:oculus.com, roadtovr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.