PS5 was harder to find than toilet paper in 2020, says Google Trends

Google releases its new Google Trends data for 2020, showing that the PlayStation 5 was harder to find than toilet paper.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 13 2020 1:29 AM CST
Google has released its new Google Trends data for 2020, showing the world what Americans were searching for in the US -- as well as what was the most-searched globally in 2020.

The results reveal that the US election results and coronavirus were the two most-searched for things in not just the US, but globally -- meanwhile the PlayStation 5 was the most-searched for when it comes to 'Where to buy' -- beating out 'where to buy toilet paper' and 'where to buy face masks'.

The fourth highest 'where to buy' search was for the Xbox Series X, while the fifth highest was hand sanitizer. So we're looking at wiping your butt, buying a face mask or hand sanitizer mixed in with next-gen consoles for the most-searched 'where to buy' in Google Trends.

You can read the Google Trends data for US searches in 2020 here.

You can read the Google Trends data for global searches in 2020 here.

NEWS SOURCE:trends.google.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

