All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Cyberpunk 2077's new release footage is like a dramatic film trailer

CD Projekt RED reveals Cyberpunk 2077's diverse cast of characters in a new dramatic launch trailer that sets a somber tone.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 3:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today CD Projekt RED released a Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer that brings lots of feels.

Cyberpunk 2077 conjures up images of high-tech cities with flying cars, characters walking around with sci-fi cybernetics, gritty crime, and glowing neon-lit rain straight out of Blade Runner. One thing I don't think about is emotional feels. This is a big part of CDPR's new RPG, and rightly so given the developer's storytelling prowess (remember the Baron's quest from Witcher 3?).

The new Cyberpunk 2077 release trailer highlights these kinds of emotional events and the characters that drive them. We get to see a kind of dystopian hero's journey as V., the mercenary anti-hero, is called upon to change the world of Night City. Armed with a cast of supporting characters, a dead rockstar who haunts your mind like Cortana does to Master Chief, and your own brains and brawn, players have to carve their legacy through the futuristic streets and forge their own story--whether it's through blood, mayhem, or good deeds.

"If you gotta kill, kill. If you've gotta burn it all to the ground, then let it burn."

Cyberpunk 2077 releases in just two days on December 10, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077's new release footage is like a dramatic film trailer 344 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2020 at 3:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.