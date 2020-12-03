GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Looking for an epic storage upgrade for your PC? You'll want to get in on this giveaway with Sabrent and its new PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Sabrent to give away two of its awesome new Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs to two lucky winners.

One winner will take home a Rocket 4 Plus 2TB and the other winner a Rocket 4 Plus 1TB. If you are looking for an epic speed upgrade for your PC, this is one prize you want.

Next Level SSD

Enter the next generation of data storage technology. The Rocket 4 Plus delivers amazing speeds, unmatched reliability, and capacity options up to 4TB. Experience a faster, cooler, and quieter computer. Unleash your creativity with the Sabrent Rocket.

Revolutionary Speed

Based on TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 7100 MB/s (read)* and 6600 MB/s (write)* when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.

