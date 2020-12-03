All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Looking for an epic storage upgrade for your PC? You'll want to get in on this giveaway with Sabrent and its new PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

@camwilmot
Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 11:06 PM CST
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Sabrent to give away two of its awesome new Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs to two lucky winners.

One winner will take home a Rocket 4 Plus 2TB and the other winner a Rocket 4 Plus 1TB. If you are looking for an epic speed upgrade for your PC, this is one prize you want.

GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs! 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Next Level SSD

Enter the next generation of data storage technology. The Rocket 4 Plus delivers amazing speeds, unmatched reliability, and capacity options up to 4TB. Experience a faster, cooler, and quieter computer. Unleash your creativity with the Sabrent Rocket.

Revolutionary Speed

Based on TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 7100 MB/s (read)* and 6600 MB/s (write)* when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.

GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs! 2 | TweakTown.com

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from December 3, 2020 until December 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
Cameron founded TweakTown in 1999 after it originally started off as his personal homepage. Cameron was once, many years ago, the only person at TweakTown producing content, but nowadays, he spends his time ensuring TweakTown operates at its best in his senior management role.

