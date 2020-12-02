All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

New monolith appears in Romania, mysteriously disappears days later

The new monolith that appeared in Romania disappeared after a few days, just like the one in Utah -- while another pops up in USA.

Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 11:11 PM CST
A strange monolith appeared in the Utah desert recently, disappearing after going viral on the internet -- then another appeared in Romania, and now another in the last 12 hours in California.

The new monolith in Romania appeared on November 27, 2020 -- 10 days after the original monolith that appeared in Utah on November 17, 2020. The monolith in Romania appeared the monolith in Utah monolith disappeared,

The monolith that was in Utah was reportedly there for many years, after being discovered on Google Maps between August 2015 and October 2016. It recently disappeared, but the monolith discovered in Romania didn't stick around as long as the one in Utah -- vanishing after just a few days.

Robert Iosub, a journalist for newspaper Ziar Piatra Neamt told Reuters the monolith "disappeared overnight as quietly as it was erected last week. Now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil".

And now there's reports of a third monolith (or is it the same one?) in California... more on that here.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, dailymail.co.uk

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

