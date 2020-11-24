All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
So, a strange MONOLITH has just appeared deep in the Utah desert

A sheep-counting expedition discovers gigantic, mysterious monolith deep in Utah desert -- warning the world to stay away from it.

Published Tue, Nov 24 2020 9:11 PM CST
A mysterious monolith has been discovered deep in the Utah desert, discovered by a sheep-counting expedition flying a helicopter over it and seeing the huge structure standing there.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued a statement on its website, explaining that it discovered the monolith on November 18, 2020 when the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was collaborating with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on counting horn sheep while in a helicopter, in a particular portion of southeastern Utah.

On this mission, the team spotted "an unusual object" and then landed their helicopter nearby. The Utah DPS explain: "The crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there".

You can read more, see some more pictures, and even some video of the monolith in Utah here on the Utah DPS website.

Bit of some nerdy optional info: I listened to this while I wrote this news.

NEWS SOURCE:dpsnews.utah.gov

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

