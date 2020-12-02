You can now pay for pizza in Venezuela with cryptocurrency

Pizza Hut is now accepting payments for pizza and other foods and drinks in-store in Venezuela, with digital assets firm CryptoBuyer announced as the payment partner in Venezuela.

Venezuelan pizza-buying customers can use bitcoin, dash, and XPT -- which is CryptoBuyer's own token, to buy pizza at Pizza Hut. Richard Elkhouri, CEO of Pizza Hut in Venezuela explained: "Today Pizza Hut is trying to go hand in hand with technological innovation, with the support of what technology offers every day to be able to maintain ourselves and evolve in the market".

As for payment partner CryptoBuyer, they are a startup based out of Panama, and have been operating in Latein America since 2015. CryptoBuyer has been acting as a point-of-sale and cryptocurrency ATM service provider in the region. But recent economic issues with hyperinflation, etc, Venezuela is in dire need of a change in methods of payment and value of currency -- this is where cryptocurrency steps in.