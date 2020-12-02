All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You can now pay for pizza in Venezuela with cryptocurrency

Pizza Hut in Venezuela now accepts cryptocurrencies for buying food, with bitcoin, dash, and XPT -- owned by partner CryptoBuyer.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 11:28 PM CST
Pizza Hut is now accepting payments for pizza and other foods and drinks in-store in Venezuela, with digital assets firm CryptoBuyer announced as the payment partner in Venezuela.

Venezuelan pizza-buying customers can use bitcoin, dash, and XPT -- which is CryptoBuyer's own token, to buy pizza at Pizza Hut. Richard Elkhouri, CEO of Pizza Hut in Venezuela explained: "Today Pizza Hut is trying to go hand in hand with technological innovation, with the support of what technology offers every day to be able to maintain ourselves and evolve in the market".

As for payment partner CryptoBuyer, they are a startup based out of Panama, and have been operating in Latein America since 2015. CryptoBuyer has been acting as a point-of-sale and cryptocurrency ATM service provider in the region. But recent economic issues with hyperinflation, etc, Venezuela is in dire need of a change in methods of payment and value of currency -- this is where cryptocurrency steps in.

NEWS SOURCES:elaxioma.com, coindesk.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

