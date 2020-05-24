Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
10 years ago, someone paid $45 million for a single pizza in Bitcoin

After buying a pizza for 10,000 Bitcoin, costing $45 million in today's BTC pricing -- Laszlo Hanyecz has no regrets

Anthony Garreffa | May 24, 2020 at 9:11 pm CDT (1 min, 13 secs time to read)

Can you imagine paying $45 million for a single pizzas? Yeah, me either -- but Laszlo Hanyecz did such a thing on May 22, 2010 -- buying a single pizza for 10,000 bitcoin.

May 22 is now known as "Bitcoin Pizza Day" because of it, with the 10,000 bitcoins at $9500 today, translating to a gigantic $45 million on just a single pizza. Hanyecz is known as the first person to use bitcoin in a commercial transaction, buying two pizzas with 10,000 bitcoins back 10 years ago now.

The transaction was 10,000 BTC -- which today is worth over $90 million. Back on May 22, 2010, Hanyecz write on the BitcoinTalk forum: "I just want to report that I successfully traded 10,000 bitcoins for pizza".

In May 2018, he said: "I'd like to think that what I did helped. But I think if it wasn't me, somebody else would have come along. And maybe it wouldn't have been pizza". Hanyecz added: "But I think Bitcoin was kind of destined to get big, and I didn't know everything about Bitcoin back then-I mean, I had only been playing with it a couple months, and I figured out how to mine, I actually wrote the first GPU miner-and that's how I got all those Bitcoins that I was kind of giving away".

NEWS SOURCES:wonderfulengineering.com, decrypt.co
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

