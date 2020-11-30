All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Unmissable Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 39% on Bose audio

Cyber Monday is not slowing down, and now Amazon has reduced many prices on a range of high-quality Bose audio products.

Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 7:34 AM CST
Everyone loves good audio products, and they love them, even more, when they get them at a good price.

Listening to music through a bad audio device, whether it be headphones, or through a Bluetooth speaker, can turn your favorite song into a nightmare. Amazon has your back if you are having that problem as it has slashed prices on some of the best audio products on the market.

Bose is known for its high-quality audio products and is no stranger to the world of good audio. Amazon has decided to reduce the prices for some of the company's audio products, such as Bluetooth speakers and headphones for Cyber Monday. If you were thinking about grabbing an early Christmas present for your significant other or friend, now might be the chance!

Bose Deals:

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Soft Black

  • List Price: $129.00
  • With Deal: $79.00 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $50.00 (39%)
Bose SoundSport Wireless, Sweat Resistant, In-Ear Headphones, Black

  • List Price: $129.00
  • With Deal: $89.00 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $40.00 (31%)
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II - Black

  • List Price: $229.00
  • With Deal: $159.00 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $70.00 (31%)
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Soft Black (752195-0100)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

