Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Motorola Edge 2020 price slashed by up to 43% for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has finally arrived, and it won't be here for very long, much like these crazy deals Amazon has on Motorola phones.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 6:33 AM CST
Cyber Monday is off and away, and if you are smart with your deals, you could grab some early Christmas presents at some really good prices.

Motorola Edge 2020 price slashed by up to 43% for Cyber Monday 100 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

One of the places you can grab some are really good deals is on Amazon, and as you might've already expected, the online retailer already has discounts on a large selection of products. If you were thinking about getting a new phone as a Christmas present for your significant other, or a friend, take a look at the discounts below on these two Motorola phones.

In the entirety of this article, you will find images of the two phones, the original listed price, the discounted price, and the amount you will be saving. Cyber Monday isn't here for long, and if you were planning on saving some money on this year's Christmas presents, now's the time to have a look at some gift ideas. Happy Cyber Monday shopping!

Motorola Deals:

Motorola Edge 2020 price slashed by up to 43% for Cyber Monday 01 | TweakTown.com

Moto G Power | 3-Day Battery1 | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 4/64GB | 16MP Camera | 2020 | Black

  • List Price: $249.99
  • With Deal: $179.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $70.00 (28%)
Motorola Edge 2020 price slashed by up to 43% for Cyber Monday 02 | TweakTown.com

Motorola Edge | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 6/256GB | 64MP Camera | 2020 | Solor Black

  • List Price: $699.99
  • With Deal: $399.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $300.00 (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola (XT2063)

$394.99
* Prices last scanned on 11/30/2020 at 2:33 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

