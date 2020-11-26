All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Can't buy a new Ampere GPU? That's because NVIDIA sold them to miners

NVIDIA has reportedly sold a large chunk of its next-gen Ampere GPUs to miners, with reports suggesting $175 million worth.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 7:30 PM CST
Yeah it's going to be months before you can buy a new GeForce RT X30 series cards -- and that's directly from NVIDIA. But now, we're hearing why there's so little cards -- $175,000,000 worth of them were reportedly sold to crypto miners.

Can't buy a new Ampere GPU? That's because NVIDIA sold them to miners 520 | TweakTown.com

In a new report from Barrons, it appears that NVIDIA made around $175 million selling Ampere GPUs to crypto miners. Ethereum changes are coming, so miners will not be able to use older GPUs so many of them are upgrading right now -- and picking up whatever Ampere GPUs they can in the process.

"For the quarter in review, NVIDIA sold at least $175 million worth of new generation GPUs to ethereum miners, helping the outperformance. The analyst had guided sales to miners to come in at $150 million for the quarter".

"Steves noted that the upcoming network upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain, also known as Ethereum 2.0, which is scheduled to take place sometime in December, demands that miners switch over to more efficient mining hardware. NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU chips are thought to meet that need".

NEWS SOURCES:news.bitcoin.com, youtube.com, thefpsreview.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

