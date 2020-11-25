Metro Exodus on PS5, Xbox Series X: higher FPS, ray tracing, 4K res

4A Games is working on a next-gen version of Metro Exodus that will push the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to their limits.

Metro Exodus is getting massive upgrades on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, including ray tracing and big performance boosts.

Today 4A Games revealed a ton of Metro info including a next-gen re-release of Metro Exodus. We don't know exact perf targets just yet, but expect Exodus on PS5 and Xbox Series X to push each console to their limits--just like Metro games do on PC.

The devs didn't give exact optimizations, but they did confirm Metro Exodus will support ray tracing, 4K resolution upgrades/native textures, higher FPS (possibly up to 120Hz on adaptive sync monitors). The good news is anyone who owns the game on PS4 and Xbox One also gets a free upgrade to the next-gen port (PlayStation 5 owners get to keep both a PS4 and PS5 copy).

There's no word when Metro Exodus is coming out on next-gen consoles, but the devs are working on a brand new Metro game with multiplayer. Don't worry though--4A Games says singleplayer is the biggest focus.