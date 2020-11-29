All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

How to make your Xbox Series X/S play NES, SNES, and even PS2 games

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles don't just play four generations of Xbox games. They can play TONS of retro games too.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 29 2020 2:10 PM CST
Four gens of Xbox not enough? The Series X and Series S consoles can actually run old-school retro emulators. Here's a quick primer on how to do it.

Using the $20 Dev Mode app, anyone can run the Xbox One XDK on the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles and load up UWP applications. This method can be used to transform your fancy new next-gen console into an arcade powerhouse that runs NES, SNES, N64, PS1, PS2, and even PSP titles (and practically everything in between).

Modern Vintage Gamer has put together an excellent step-by-step walkthrough explaining how to run Retroarch on the SeriesX/S. The emulation isn't perfect, but it does work, and you'll be able to try out tons of ROMs on the machine.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

