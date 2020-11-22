All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off Sony Ultra HD TV's

Black Friday deals are coming, and to kick things off early, Amazon has slashed prices across a range of different Sony TVs.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sun, Nov 22 2020 3:32 AM CST
We are about to enter a week of wild early Black Friday deals ahead of November 27th, where the deals are really going to get crazy.

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off Sony Ultra HD TV's 201 | TweakTown.com
To start the deals off nice and early, Amazon has already slashed prices across many Sony TV variants. All of the TV's that feature discounts of up to 40% are 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, and depending on what TV you have now, this could be a really good time to upgrade.

If you own an old Full-HD TV that has a resolution of 1920x1080p, I would suggest (if you can afford it) that it's time you take advantage of the coming Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. In this article's entirety, you will find each of the Sony TVs that have discounts, check them out, and happy shopping!

Sony TV Deals

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off Sony Ultra HD TV's 01 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $999.99
  • With Deal: $798.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
  • You Save: $201.99 (20%)

Sony X800H 55 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off Sony Ultra HD TV's 02 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $799.99
  • With Deal: $698.00 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $101.99 (13%)

Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off Sony Ultra HD TV's 03 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $1,499.99
  • With Deal: $898.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $601.99 (40%)

Sony X800H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 40% off Sony Ultra HD TV's 04 | TweakTown.com
  • List Price: $1,999.99
  • With Deal: $1,698.00 FREE Scheduled Delivery
  • You Save: $301.99 (15%)
Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDRm (XBR65X800H)

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

