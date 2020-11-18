All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

MSI reveals Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO, boosts up to 2285MHz

MSI reveals Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO and Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X TRIO, both feature second-gen TRI-FROZR cooling tech.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 18 2020 11:56 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has just unveiled a duo of new Big Navi graphics cards, with the Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO and Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X TRIO announced. We have the flagship Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO below:

MSI reveals Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO, boosts up to 2285MHz 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We are looking at a chunky 2.5-slot design, triple-fan TRI-FROZR 2 cooler, and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. For all intents and purposes this is identical to the reference Radeon RX 6800 XT but MSI is overclocking the Navi 21 GPU by a further 35MHz for a GPU boost of up to 2285MHz.

There's also the Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X that is nearly identical to the higher-end RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO brother, but has its GPU boost clock higher than AMD's own reference Radeon RX 6800 by 50MHz -- a nice bump before you can try some manual OC.

MSI reveals Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO, boosts up to 2285MHz 02 | TweakTown.com
MSI reveals Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO, boosts up to 2285MHz 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio (RTX 2080 Ti GAMING X TRIO)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1987.00
$1987.00$1987.00$1679.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2020 at 11:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.