MSI reveals Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO, boosts up to 2285MHz

MSI has just unveiled a duo of new Big Navi graphics cards, with the Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO and Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X TRIO announced. We have the flagship Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO below:

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We are looking at a chunky 2.5-slot design, triple-fan TRI-FROZR 2 cooler, and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. For all intents and purposes this is identical to the reference Radeon RX 6800 XT but MSI is overclocking the Navi 21 GPU by a further 35MHz for a GPU boost of up to 2285MHz.

There's also the Radeon RX 6800 GAMING X that is nearly identical to the higher-end RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO brother, but has its GPU boost clock higher than AMD's own reference Radeon RX 6800 by 50MHz -- a nice bump before you can try some manual OC.