Here's the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA is preparing to launch its new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, something that should be launched at under $400 and offer performance that beats the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

The new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has been detailed in new leaks from our friends at VideoCardz, which is reportedly a slide that was sent to the press. There weren't any performance numbers apart from relative performance comparisons between the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 2060 SUPER and RTX 2080 SUPER -- VideoCardz measured the bars and has provided some rough performance numbers from the charts.

NVIDIA's desk compares rasterizing performance, ray tracing performance, and rendering performance -- of which the RTX 3060 Ti kicks some ass across the board -- but really dominating in rendering performance thanks to the advancements under Ampere and the GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA is expected to use 8GB of GDDR6 memory on the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, identical to the RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards. But the previous-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER had its 8GB of GDDR6 clocked at 15.5Gbps, while the RTX 3060 Ti will be using 14Gbps modules.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be priced at under $400, down from the $700 pricing on the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER launched at in 2019.

We should expect NVIDIA to launch the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on December 2.