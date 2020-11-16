All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Here's the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA is launching the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on December 2, better performance than the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER for under $400.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 16 2020 9:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is preparing to launch its new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, something that should be launched at under $400 and offer performance that beats the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

Here's the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER 10 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has been detailed in new leaks from our friends at VideoCardz, which is reportedly a slide that was sent to the press. There weren't any performance numbers apart from relative performance comparisons between the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 2060 SUPER and RTX 2080 SUPER -- VideoCardz measured the bars and has provided some rough performance numbers from the charts.

NVIDIA's desk compares rasterizing performance, ray tracing performance, and rendering performance -- of which the RTX 3060 Ti kicks some ass across the board -- but really dominating in rendering performance thanks to the advancements under Ampere and the GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA is expected to use 8GB of GDDR6 memory on the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, identical to the RTX 2080 SUPER and RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards. But the previous-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER had its 8GB of GDDR6 clocked at 15.5Gbps, while the RTX 3060 Ti will be using 14Gbps modules.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be priced at under $400, down from the $700 pricing on the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER launched at in 2019.

We should expect NVIDIA to launch the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on December 2.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Formula (ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$584.99
$584.99$549.99$580.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2020 at 9:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.