All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has all sorts of hilarious, fun, and emotional world events. This killer nun tops them all so far.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 11:58 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft Montreal has peppered all sorts of interesting world events throughout 9th Century England...but this killer nun takes the cake.

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Exploring the newer Assassin's Creed games is like opening a present. You never know what's inside. There's all sorts of surprises that lay in wait like an emotional little girl named Mae who doesn't believe her father is dead. There's also a touching moment where you find camaraderie with children of an enemy Viking faction. And there's also the killer nun in East Anglia that dishes out brutal penitence in the name of the Lord.

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1 | TweakTown.comI fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 2 | TweakTown.com

While scouting East Anglia I came across a decrepit old monastery called Edmund's Hope. There was someone praying at the giant cross and speaking holy liturgy. Lots of dead bodies and gallons of blood lay around the figure along with countless swords. The holyperson was simultaneously asking the Lord for forgiveness and offering up "heathen souls".

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 4 | TweakTown.comI fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 5 | TweakTown.com

Her name is Aelfwyn, Hammer of the Heathens, and she's a nun who wants to cleanse the land of invaders by brutally murdering them. That includes you, a Dane who's crossed the sea to conquer England. Aelfwyn quickly turns on you with double daggers at the ready.

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 6 | TweakTown.com

The fight was pretty tough considering I was 23 Power up against 50 Power+ foes. The resulting battle felt like a boss fight in Dark Souls (albeit without the cunning guile and multiple phases/attack patterns). Aelfwyn almost got me but in the end I took her out.

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 7 | TweakTown.com

There's also a treasure map hidden in Edmund's Hope so be sure to look out for a nearby ladder.

Here's where you can find Edmund's Hope on the AC Valhalla map:

I fought a psycho killer nun in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 8 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2020 at 11:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.