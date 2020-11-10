Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed

Much like Origins and Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's microtransaction storefront is a mix of cosmetics & convenience items.

Like Origins and Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has an in-game microtransaction storefront where you can buy items, gear, and content with real money.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Valhalla is a game built around monetization. The new RPG-based Assassin's Creed games (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla) were created as grindy experiences that are practically never-ending. Ubisoft then sells you shortcuts to reduce the time needed to progress or unlock content. This is the nature of Ubisoft's business models with AC, but the monetization is actually somewhat reasonable.

The Animus Store in Assassin's Creed Valhalla uses premium currency called Helix Credits to acquire items. The more pay-to-win style purchases center around the maps and crafting materials. Users can buy maps that offer tremendous advantages like unlocking the location of all unique gear and all skill tomes, which can be used to level up and unlock more abilities.

As you could expect gamers have to spend money to get Helix Credits. The denominations are pretty basic:

500 Credits - $4.99

1050 Credits - $9.99

2300 Credits - $19.99

Here's the different categories available in the store:

Add-ons

Season Passes, DLC, quests

Property

Ship skins, settlement trees and ornaments

Character

Armor sets that give bonuses for wearing the full set, tattoo sets

Packs

Full packs that include all armor, companion, and weapons for a particular theme (Draugr, Valkyrie, Hudufolk, etc). Also offers ship packs, settlements, and tattoos.

Weapons

One-handers, two-handers, ranged and shield, all with unique properties

Companions

Skins for horses and ravens

Utilities - Convenience items like crafting materials (silver, opal, wood, etc.) and maps to all artifacts, unique gear, and skill tomes