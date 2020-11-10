All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed

Much like Origins and Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's microtransaction storefront is a mix of cosmetics & convenience items.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 10 2020 4:13 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Like Origins and Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has an in-game microtransaction storefront where you can buy items, gear, and content with real money.

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Valhalla is a game built around monetization. The new RPG-based Assassin's Creed games (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla) were created as grindy experiences that are practically never-ending. Ubisoft then sells you shortcuts to reduce the time needed to progress or unlock content. This is the nature of Ubisoft's business models with AC, but the monetization is actually somewhat reasonable.

The Animus Store in Assassin's Creed Valhalla uses premium currency called Helix Credits to acquire items. The more pay-to-win style purchases center around the maps and crafting materials. Users can buy maps that offer tremendous advantages like unlocking the location of all unique gear and all skill tomes, which can be used to level up and unlock more abilities.

As you could expect gamers have to spend money to get Helix Credits. The denominations are pretty basic:

  • 500 Credits - $4.99
  • 1050 Credits - $9.99
  • 2300 Credits - $19.99

Here's the different categories available in the store:

Add-ons

Season Passes, DLC, quests

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 4 | TweakTown.com

Property

Ship skins, settlement trees and ornaments

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 10 | TweakTown.comFull Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 8 | TweakTown.com

Character

Armor sets that give bonuses for wearing the full set, tattoo sets

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 9 | TweakTown.com

Packs

Full packs that include all armor, companion, and weapons for a particular theme (Draugr, Valkyrie, Hudufolk, etc). Also offers ship packs, settlements, and tattoos.

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 5 | TweakTown.com

Weapons

One-handers, two-handers, ranged and shield, all with unique properties

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 6 | TweakTown.com

Companions

Skins for horses and ravens

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 2 | TweakTown.com

Utilities - Convenience items like crafting materials (silver, opal, wood, etc.) and maps to all artifacts, unique gear, and skill tomes

Full Assassin's Creed Valhalla microtransaction store revealed 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2020 at 4:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.