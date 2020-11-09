All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

This virtual reality pirate game looks incredible!

Split Light Studios release a trailer for its upcoming game Pirate VR: Jolly Roger but it looks so good we're not sure if its real.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 11:49 PM CST
Split Light Studios dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming game Pirate VR: Jolly Roger, and it looks fantastic. It almost seems too good to be real.

The Pirate VR: Jolly Roger Steam page describes that game as a Robinson Crusoe-style story, in which you find yourself on an island in the Caribbean Sea. The developer said that Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is a linear game, which implies that you won't get to wander freely throughout the island. Still, the trailer depicts a wide range of environments that you'll encounter, such as jungle scenes, dark caves, and a sunken ship.

The trailer also shows off impressive graphics, although it's unclear if the visuals were dressed up for the video. The clip appears highly scripted, so it remains to be seen if the final game looks this good.

Not much else is yet known about Pirate VR: Jolly Roger. The developer published the trailer on November 9, and it looks like the game's Steam page is brand new as well. Currently, the release date is TBA, and the game doesn't have a price yet, but you can't add it to your wish list to get a notification when you can order it.

Valve Index VR Full Kit

$1886.00
$1886.00$1886.00$2399.00
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2020 at 11:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, reddit.com, store.steampowered.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

