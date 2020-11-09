All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Xbox Series X's WD SN530 SSD has custom ASIC to support PCIe 4.0

The Xbox Series X's SSD isn't stock, and features a custom 1TB WD SN530 SSD with an ASIC that supports both PCIe 3.0 and 4.0.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 5:54 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today we posted up an erroneous report stating the Xbox Series X's internal SSD didn't support PCIe 4.0, and that it used a stock WD SN530 SSD. Western Digital has reached out to clarify this is wrong, and the built-in Series X SSD is in fact a customized solution that supports PCIe 4.0.

Xbox Series X's WD SN530 SSD has custom ASIC to support PCIe 4.0 54 | TweakTown.com

According to Western Digital, the Xbox Series X's WD SN530 SSD isn't a stock OEM drive that's limited to PCIe Gen3 x4 performance. Instead, the drive has been outfitted with a special ASIC that enables both PCIe Gen3 x4 and Gen4 x2 performance, which allows for up to 3.938 GB of max throughput. For reference, the Series X targets 2.4GB/sec in uncompressed data transfers.

Yes, the Xbox Series X's internal SSD is indeed custom, and it is a PCIe 4.0 enabled drive. We apologize for publishing wrong information and for any issues or confusion this has caused.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.52
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2020 at 5:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.