Xbox Series X's WD SN530 SSD has custom ASIC to support PCIe 4.0

The Xbox Series X's SSD isn't stock, and features a custom 1TB WD SN530 SSD with an ASIC that supports both PCIe 3.0 and 4.0.

Today we posted up an erroneous report stating the Xbox Series X's internal SSD didn't support PCIe 4.0, and that it used a stock WD SN530 SSD. Western Digital has reached out to clarify this is wrong, and the built-in Series X SSD is in fact a customized solution that supports PCIe 4.0.

According to Western Digital, the Xbox Series X's WD SN530 SSD isn't a stock OEM drive that's limited to PCIe Gen3 x4 performance. Instead, the drive has been outfitted with a special ASIC that enables both PCIe Gen3 x4 and Gen4 x2 performance, which allows for up to 3.938 GB of max throughput. For reference, the Series X targets 2.4GB/sec in uncompressed data transfers.

Yes, the Xbox Series X's internal SSD is indeed custom, and it is a PCIe 4.0 enabled drive. We apologize for publishing wrong information and for any issues or confusion this has caused.